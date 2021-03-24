‘The Late Show’: Stephen Colbert Weighs In On “Unspeakably Tragic” Shootings In Atlanta And Boulder & America’s “Idiot Control Problem”

On Wednesday’s edition of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert weighed in on the recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, calling for action in the aftermath of these “unspeakably tragic” events.

“Yesterday was another grim day for America when a gunman walked into a Boulder, Colorado supermarket and killed 10 people, including a police officer…and I cannot imagine for a moment the grief of these families and this community can be approached with words alone,” said Colbert. “The only suitable way to honor these victims is with action, but our government continues to do nothing.”

In his opening monologue, the host noted that these large-scale shootings, occurring in public spaces, were the first to take place in the States in a year, “due, apparently, to pandemic shutdowns.”

“Now, we’ve had two in the last week,” he added. “Evidently, the only solution for America’s gun violence is putting all of us under house arrest.”

Naturally, Colbert challenged responses from “gun apologists,” including The Colorado State Shooting Association. In a statement shared on the show, the association said, “There will be a time for the debate on gun laws… There will be a time for a conversation on how this could have been prevented. But today is not the time.’”

“Why not?” the host asked. “That’s what they say every time this happens—and that’s what I say about what they say, every time they say it, every time it happens.”

Also taken to task by Colbert was Colorado Representative “and HR supervisor for John Wick,” Lauren Boebert, who last night tweeted, “While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok.”

“Where does she find the courage?” Colbert wondered. “‘Senseless acts of violence are never ok’—implying, of course, that intentional violence is fine. You know, the kind her buddies plan on Parler.”

With that reference to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the Late Show host transitioned, to address the “folksy BS” of Louisiana Senator John Kennedy. At a Senate hearing on gun violence today—which was scheduled prior to the shootings in Atlanta and Boulder—Kennedy offered up multiple “dollop[s] of distraction,” Colbert remarked. After loosely comparing America’s problem with gun violence to that of drunk driving, Kennedy pivoted, suggesting that he believes America has an “idiot control problem,” rather than a gun control problem.

“Oh, we definitely have an idiot control problem. It’s people who don’t recognize that this country has long had a gun problem, John Kennedy,” Colbert deadpanned. “So when idiots like John Kennedy refuse to do anything about getting rid of idiots’ guns, it’s clearly time to get rid of idiots like John Kennedy. And that means voting them out.”

In his Late Show monologue, Colbert also addressed topics ranging from the deterioration of the U.S. Postal Service to “lighter news” concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

