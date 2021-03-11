The Lasher Group Promotes Lauren Feinstein And Julian Ramirez To Managers

Management firm Lasher Group has promoted Julian Ramirez and Lauren Feinstein to managers.

Ramirez began his career working production at the Kennedy Center before shifting his focus to talent in the casting department at Manhattan Theatre Club. He started working at The Lasher Group in 2015 as an assistant working on the accounts of clients Viola Davis, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Luna Lauren Velez, Nora Arnezeder, and Veronica Falcon. He represents Gil PerezAbraham, Meghan Leathers and co-manages Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer with Lasher. He is a collective member of The Sol Project where he advocates for the production of Latinx Theatre.

Feinstein began her career as an intern at Scott Rudin Productions, CBS Public Relations, and worked alongside fashion and celebrity photographer, Andrew Werner. In 2015, she segued into representation at Lasher Group as an assistant providing support to clients Alan Arkin, Connie Nielsen, Alfred Enoch, Katja Herbers, and Peter Friedman. Her budding roster of clients includes Cecil Blutcher, Renika Williams and writer/director Jenna Laurenzo. Ramirez and Feinstein co-represent Olli Haaskivi and Julia Greeg.

“Both Lauren and Julian have an impeccable eye for talent and a terrific work ethic.” Said Estelle Lasher. “They are signing exciting new talent with an understanding of the ever shifting landscape. They each bring their own unique perspective and are equally passionate about artist development, strategy, navigation and are team players. We work like a tick tock clock here and am proud to have them promoted to managers.”