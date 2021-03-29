‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’: Enrico Colantoni To Play Rudy Giuliani, Morgan Kelly Set To Recur In Nat Geo Series

EXCLUSIVE: Enrico Colantoni (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) is set to play Rudy Giuliani in an episode of The Hot Zone: Anthrax, and Morgan Kelly (Mindhunter) will recur opposite Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim in the second installment of Nat Geo’s scientific thriller anthology series.

As previously announced, Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson will return as executive producers and showrunners for the new installment, which will focus on the harrowing anthrax attacks of 2001. The series hails from National Geographic Channel, Scott Free Productions and 20th Television.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax takes place in 2001, just weeks after 9/11, where the United States was rocked by another deadly act of terrorism. Letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. The anonymous assault claimed five lives and caused panic throughout the U.S. Despite interagency turf wars and many false leads, an unlikely team of scientists, FBI agents and government departments slowly closed in on a shocking prime suspect.

Colantoni will guest star as Mayor Rudy Giuliani. After shepherding New York City through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Giuliani has emerged as a bold advocate for the residents of his great city, with the whole world watching. Helping NYC heal is paramount as he faces difficult decisions when new dangers emerge, threatening a second wave of panic.

Kelly will play FBI Agent Eric Sykes, a cocky FBI agent with the jaw and attitude of an Annapolis grad. He delights in mocking Ryker for his hunt for “elusive bio-weapons.”

Scott Free Production’s Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker executive produce, with Jordan Sheehan also serving as executive producer along with Lynda Obst. Richard Preston is a co-executive producer on the series. The series is produced by 20th Television and Scott Free Productions.

Colantoni most recently appeared in Sony’s Oscar nominated A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Hulu’s hit revival series Veronica Mars. Other TV credits include The Good Fight, Madam Secretary and iZombie among others. He is also scheduled to star on Broadway in Roundabout’s upcoming drama Birthday Candles. Colantoni is represented by Vanguard Management, Innovative Artists and The Characters Talent Agency.

Kelly recently recurred on several recent Netflix series including Season 2 of David Fincher-directed Mindhunter, Spinning Out, Tiny Pretty Things, The Umbrella Academy and Designated Survivor. On the film side, credits include Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water and David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence. He is repped by NCA Talent Agency and Inphenate.