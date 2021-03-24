‘The Gray Man’: Eme Ikwuakor & Scott Haze Join The Russo Brother’s Netflix Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze are set to appear opposite Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, and Julia Butters in The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The Netflix and AGBO action-thriller is based on the first installment of the 10-book Gray Man series by Mark Greaney. In the film adaptation, Gosling stars as a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (a.k.a. the Gray Man) who is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA.

Joe Russo penned the screenplay, with a polish by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca will produce the pic via AGBO alongside Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Chris Castaldi on behalf of Roth Kirschenbaum. Executive Producers are Patrick Newall, Jake Aust, Todd Makurath.

Ikwuakor is currently filming the fourth and final season of the Netflix hit series, On My Block, and also co-stars in Roland Emmerich’s forthcoming space epic, Moonfall. Repped by Gersh, Ikwuakor’s other credits include ABC’s Marvel’s Inhumans, How To Get Away With Murder, and the CBS series Extant.

Haze, repped by CAA, Thruline Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman, can currently be seen in Lee Isaac Chung’s Oscar-nominated film, Minari, and recently wrapped on the indie film Old Henry, in which he stars opposite Timothy Blake Nelson. He’ll next be seen alongside Chris Pratt in Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion as well as in the Scott Cooper-directed horror, Antlers.