‘The Gordita Chronicles’: Newcomer Olivia Goncalves Cast As the Lead Of HBO Max Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Following a lengthy search, HBO Max has tapped newcomer Olivia Goncalves for the lead role in The Gordita Chronicles, its single-camera family comedy pilot from Josh Berman’s Osprey Productions, Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures, and Sony Pictures TV.

Written by Claudia Forestieri and directed by Eva Longoria, The Gordita Chronicles revolves around Carlota “Cucu” Castelli, played by Goncalves, a willful 12-year-old Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold. Cucu leaves her home and her parochial school in Santo Domingo to live in Miami and pursue the American Dream during the hedonistic 1980’s when her father, a marketing executive with a large airline, gets transferred there. Cucu meets head-on the challenges of being an immigrant in a strange new world with humor, bravado and some really bad choices.

Brigitte Munoz Liebowitz serves as executive producer and showrunner. Berman, Chris King and Jennifer Robinson executive produce for Osprey Productions. Longoria executive produces via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana executive produce for Cinestar Pictures. Forestieri is co-executive producer. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Goncalves is represented by manager Ulysses Terrero and Global Artists Agency.