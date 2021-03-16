‘The Girl Before’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Jessica Plummer Joins HBO Max-BBC Series

EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer has joined Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo in HBO Max and BBC One’s limited series The Girl Before.

Deadline revealed the adaptation of JP Delaney’s bestselling psychological thriller in January, and Plummer has signed up to play Emma in the series. It represents one of her first big roles outside of her work on BBC soap opera EastEnders.

The Girl Before follows Jane (Mbatha-Raw), a traumatized woman who falls in love with an extraordinary minimalist house, which remains under the spell of the architect (Oyelowo) who originally designed it. But when she discovers that another damaged woman died in the same One Folgate Street property three years earlier, she starts to wonder if her own story is just a rerun of the girl before.

Here’s Emma’s logline: “Fun loving and confident, Emma is stuck working at an unfulfilling marketing job, and is less than satisfied with her partner. For her, One Folgate Street’s stone walls represent security, safety and renewal. But Emma is hiding a dark secret and, living in the pressure cooker that is One Folgate Street, the truth will out in the end.”

42, the UK production outfit behind Netflix’s The English Game and the Emmy-winning BBC-Netflix animation Watership Down, is behind the four-part series. Delaney himself is overseeing the adaptation of his 2016 novel, which has sold more than 1 million copies worldwide. Marissa Lestrade, a relative newcomer, is co-writing episodes after securing credits on shows including Fox’s Deep State and BBC medical drama Casualty.

Emmy-nominated Killing Eve director Lisa Brühlmann will helm the series, while Rhonda Smith is the producer. ITV Studios is distributing. Executive producers include Eleanor Moran, Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh for 42, Ben Irving for the BBC, and Brühlmann.

Plummer was a contestant on the UK version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! last year.