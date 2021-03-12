‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Eyes 2022 Landing On HBO Max

This morning during AT&T’s Investor Day, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar announced that the streamer’s No. 1 watched series The Flight Attendant will be debuting its second season in the spring of 2022. No specific date was given as the writers’ room has recently gathered.

The spy comedy genre bending series earned star Kaley Cuoco, who produces the series through her Yes, Norman banner, her first two Golden Globe nominations in the Best TV Series – Comedy or Musical and Best Actress, TV Series – Comedy or Musical categories. The Flight Attendant is also up for two SAG noms in Cast Ensemble, Comedy Series and Cuoco for Best Female Actor, Comedy Series.

The show follows an alcoholic flight attendant, Cassie, who after a wild night with a first class passenger, wakes up next to him with his throat slain. She becomes targeted by the Feds as well as a global weapons mob ring as she tries to remember, and investigate who the nice guy’s murderer is.

Cuoco teased to Deadline on Golden Globes nom day that season 2 is bound to focus on Cassie’s “sober journey”.

“I think she’s going to learn very quickly that this is a life-long struggle and she’s going to be way over her head,” the actress told Deadline.

Steve Yockey is the creator of The Flight Attendant.

The series is also nominated at the Art Directors Guild in the Contemporary Single-Camera Television Series for Sara K. White’s work, the DGAs for Susan Fogel’s direction of the pilot “In Case of Emergency” in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series, the PGAs in Outstanding Episodic Comedy Series, and the WGAs in the New Series category.

Kilar also announced a new upcoming ad-supported tier for HBO Max this AM.