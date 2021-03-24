‘The Flash’: Ron Livingston Replaces Billy Crudup as Barry Allen’s Father In New DC Film

Ron Livingston has been tapped to play Henry Allen, father of the Flash aka Barry Allen, in Warner Bros. and DC Films The Flash. Crudup fell off the project due to scheduling conflicts. Ezra Miller is on board to play the title character with Kiersey Clemons set to play Iris West. Sasha Calle is also on board to play Super Girl in the film and Maribel Verdu will play Barry’s mom.

It director Andy Muscheitti is directing the pic from a screenplay written by Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are producing, while Marianne Jenkins is serving as executive producer.

Storyline details are being kept unwraps, but it is known that it will involve alternate dimensions and time travel with the hero trying to save his mother from being murdered.

Livingston, best known for the 1999 comedy “Office Space,” was most recently seen in ABC’s A Million Little Pieces. He is repped by UTA And Thruline Entertainment.

