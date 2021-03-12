‘The Flash’: ‘Y Tu Mamá También’ Actress Maribel Verdu Joins DC Movie, Billy Crudup Backs Out

The Flash‘s Barry Allen loses his father, but gains a mother in his upcoming Warner Bros. DC standalone movie. Not literally in the movie, but in regards to the casting of Warner Bros’ pics characters.

Y Tu Mama Tambien and Pan’s Labyrinth actress Maribel Verdú will play Allen’s mom, while Billy Crudup due to a schedule conflict on the second season of Apple’s The Morning Show won’t be reprising his role as Flash’s father. Ezra Miller, of course, will be playing Allen/The Flash again. Cameras will roll in the spring to summer in London.

Andy Muschietti is directing off a screenplay written by Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are producing, while Marianne Jenkins is EP.

While the plot is under wraps, The Flash reportedly involves alternate dimensions with Allen trying to save his mother from being murdered. Also making cameos are alternate dimension Batmans, Michael Keaton from the 1980s Warner Bros. films and Ben Affleck from the millennium ones.