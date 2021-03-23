‘The Family Business’: KJ Smith Upped To Series Regular, Sheila E., Stan Shaw, Denise Boutte, Jasper Cole Among 10 To Recur

EXCLUSIVE: BET+ is rounding out its cast for Season 3 of Carl Weber’s The Family Business. KJ Smith, who recurred in the first two seasons as Sasha Duncan, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3. Additionally, Stan Shaw (Rocky), Sheila E., Denise Boutte (Meet the Browns, Young Justice), Jasper Cole (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Rookie), Lew Temple (The Walking Dead), Horace Dodd (Narcos: Mexico), Ben Stephens, Jasmin Brown (A Miami Love Story), Kearia Schroeder (Dear Frank) and Desiree Mitchell (Loyalty) have joined the recurring cast.

Based on Weber’s bestselling crime drama book series, The Family Business follows the Duncans, an upstanding, tight-knit family that by day owns and operates an exotic car dealership in New York. By night, their business activities are more illicit in nature.

Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, KJ Smith, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio and Emilio Rivera star.

Smith’s Sasha is is the niece of L.C. Duncan and and a former hired hitwoman who now works exclusively with her family.

(Top L-R) Lew Temple, Horace Dodd, Ben Stephens, (Bottom L-R) Jasmin Brown, Kearia Schroeder and Desiree Mitchell BET

Shaw will play Larry Duncan, L.C.’s older brother who is presently being held at a mental institution. Larry blames L.C. and his family for his hospitalization and has plotted his escape and revenge for years. There is a rumor that he’s behind their other brother Lou’s death.

Sheila E will portray Maude. She’s the owner of one of the nation’s most exclusive Manicure Spas which fronts for a money laundering operation. However, to the community she is beloved and revered for doing what she has to do to survive and thrive.

Boutte is Raven Sinclair, the cunning and gorgeous baby momma of a high-ranking Duncan Family Associate. She’s decided to make her presence felt by revealing secrets from the past.

Cole will play Cory Black, the leader of the Philly Disciples motorcycle club and a member of the Duncans’ Underworld Table. He’s a true snake and will do business with anyone to make a buck.

Temple is Billy Bob, a local drug dealer who creates problems for the Duncans after their distributor goes missing.

Dodd will play Aires Cora. Educated at the best schools in Europe, he is the son of billionaire Alexander Cora; like his father, he has a tendency to get whatever he wants by any means necessary.

Stephens is Curtis Duncan, bounty hunter and handsome nephew of L.C. Duncan who has been called in to help the Duncan’s capture Brother X.

Brown will portray Charmaine. The sassy no-nonsense sister of Brother X who is so smitten with Curtis Duncan, she may reveal key information on X’s whereabouts.

Schroeder will play Nefertiti, the daughter of Brother Minister who is the quintessential stereotype of a preacher’s daughter… good by day, naughty by night.

Mitchell will play Melanie Grant. She is a college student who happens to be a secret child to someone within the Duncan family.

Nikaya D. Brown Jones serves as showrunner and executive producer and Trey Haley as co-executive producer and director. Weber serves as showrunner and executive producer for Urban Books Media. Hudson also serves as executive producer.

Smith is repped by A3 Artists Agency. Shaw is repped by BRS/Gage. Sheila E. is with ICM Partners. Boutte is repped by Newman-Thomas Mgmt. Cole is repped by Artists United Agency, Inc. Temple is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa. Dodd is repped by LoveStone Agency and KD Talent Management. Stephens is repped by Nancy Chaidez Agency. Brown is repped by Innovative Artists. Schroeder is repped by Zero Gravity Management. Mitchell is repped by Knight Team Management.