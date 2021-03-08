Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Prince Harry Says Racism Was “A Large Part” Of Decision To Leave UK As ‘CBS This Morning’ Airs Additional Clips Of Oprah Winfrey Interview

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: Screen Icon & ‘The Life Ahead' Star Sophia Loren
Read the full story

‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ Unveils Four Character Posters

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios has unveiled four new character posters for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, its upcoming six-episode series at Disney+

The posters (see below) feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, Daniel Brühl as Zemo, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series, which revolves around Captain America super friends, will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning March 19.

In The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. The series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is head writer.

Disney+ also is airing Legends, a docuseries that looks at the journeys of favorite Marvel characters. Falcon and Winter Soldier were profiled in the series premiere on Friday, March 5. Zemo and Sharon Carter episodes debut this Friday, March 12. You can watch a trailer below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Marvel Studios
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Marvel Studios
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Marvel Studios
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Marvel Studios

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad