‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ Unveils Four Character Posters

Marvel Studios has unveiled four new character posters for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, its upcoming six-episode series at Disney+

The posters (see below) feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, Daniel Brühl as Zemo, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series, which revolves around Captain America super friends, will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning March 19.

In The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. The series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is head writer.

Disney+ also is airing Legends, a docuseries that looks at the journeys of favorite Marvel characters. Falcon and Winter Soldier were profiled in the series premiere on Friday, March 5. Zemo and Sharon Carter episodes debut this Friday, March 12. You can watch a trailer below.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios