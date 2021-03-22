‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’: Disney+ Reports That Marvel Series Premiere Is Streamer’s Most Watched Ever

Disney+ says that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ranks as the most watched series premiere ever for the streaming service during its opening weekend, Friday, March 19 – Sunday, March 22, and the most watched title overall for the same time period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets. No viewership numbers were provided whatsoever.

Disney+ did not provide any degree of viewers for Falcon and the Winter Soldier specifically in regards to WandaVision‘s weekend premiere or The Mandalorian‘s season 1 or 2’s weekend premieres. The streaming service only mentioned that Falcon, WandaVision and season 2 of Mandalorian are the streaming service’s top three most watched weekend premieres.

SambaTV however reports that 1.7 million households tuned into Falcon and the Winter Soldier last weekend besting the 1.6M who tuned into WandaVision‘s opening weekend. SambaTV collects data from terrestrial TVs.

Disney’s latest Marvel TV show had 759k US HHs tune in on Friday, beating WandaVision‘s premiere day tune in (655k households on Friday, Jan. 15), but not quite the 1.0M US HHs that watched The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 premiere on the first day.

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier in a post Avengers: Endgame world after The Blip. With Captain America retired, the world is in need of new one, however The Falcon finds the weight of the shield to be too heavy. However, unbeknown to him, a new Captain America was selected. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. The series dropped on Friday and for a six-episode run.

More Marvel series will be dropping on Disney+: There is Loki on June 11 with Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel later this year.