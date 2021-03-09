‘The Equalizer’ Renewed For Season 2 At CBS

Queen Latifah is going to hunt more bad guys after CBS renewed The Equalizer for a second season.

The renewal comes as the drama, a reboot of the 1980s series, is only four episodes into its 13-episode first season run and marks the network’s first freshman series renewal of the season.

“The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

The network said that the drama is television’s No. 1 scripted series in viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49, averaging 14.6M million viewers. It debuted after the Super Bowl, delivering 23.8M viewers.

It joins recent CBS renewals of The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola and a five episode back order for B Positive.

The Equalizer stars Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star.

Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Queen Latifah, aka Dana Owens, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, the late co-creator of the original series and Shakim Compere are executive producers for Universal Television in association with CBS Studios.