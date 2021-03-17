‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed For Season 2 By CBS Media Ventures

The Drew Barrymore Show is returning for a second go-round. Producer and distributor CBS Media Ventures said today the syndicated daytime series has been renewed for a second season.

“Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day,” Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures said. “The show truly embodies Drew’s spirit, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall.”

Anchored by the CBS Television Stations in major markets, The Drew Barrymore Show has shown solid ratings gains throughout the season, growing +19% in homes and +13% among the key women 25-54 demo from November 2020 to February 2021 across the metered markets. The show has also seen double-digit growth on stations in the top 5 markets.

The one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and shot in New York City. In the show, Barrymore “elevates, inspires and entertains in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests,” producers say.

Barrymore, Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller are executive producers.

“We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected,” said host Barrymore. “This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us.”