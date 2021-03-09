Skip to main content
‘The Daily Show’ To Air Daytime Special Featuring KPop Band NCT 127

Comedy Central

Late-night veteran The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is waking up a bit early.

The Comedy Central series is launching its first ever daytime special – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational.

The show, which will premiere on Wednesday March 10 at 8:30am and be repeated during The Daily Show’s normal 11pm slot, will feature Trevor Noah and team offer remote-learning classes that skip calculus and grammar in favor of lessons that students will actually need in life.

It will feature correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. as well as contributors Jordan Klepper and Lewis Black as well as substitute teaching from Kpop band NCT 127.

It is The Daily Show’s latest special following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remembering RBG – A Nation Ugly Cries with Desi Lydic, which was recently nominated for a DGA Award.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational is executive roduced by Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz with Ian Berger and Elise Terrell serving as Co-executive Producers. It is directed by Ian Berger.

