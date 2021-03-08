The CW To Adapt BBC Non-Scripted Format ‘Would I Lie To You?’ With Robert & Michelle King As EPs

British entertainment formats Would I Lie To You? and Killer Camp are being remade in the U.S. by The CW with The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King exec producing the former.

The youth-skewing network is adapting the two shows as part of an expanded unscripted line-up, which includes a U.S. version of Whose Line Is It Anyway, World’s Funniest Animals and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Would I Lie To You?, which has run on BBC One for 14 seasons, sees a team of celebrities try and ascertain truth from fiction with questions and stories. The UK series is hosted by Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon with Back and Peep Show star David Mitchell and Not Going Out star Lee Mach as team captains.

It will be remade by Ink Master producer Truly Original, which is owned by Banijay, the company that now owns original UK producer Zeppotron. The Good Wife and The Good Fight exec producers Robert King, Michelle King will exec produce alongside former The Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi and Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh and Liz Glotzer.

Additionally, the network has acquired two seasons of the British version of Would I Lie To You?

Killer Camp, meanwhile, follows a group of campers as they navigate through new deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the “killer” among them for a share of the $50,000 cash prize. The show, which originally aired on Love Island broadcaster ITV2 with the UK version airing on The CW last summer, will feature U.S. and American campers. Comedian Bobby Mair will feature. It is produced by Tuesday’s Child Television and exec produced by Karen Smith, Steph Harris and Ben Wilson.

The CW boss Mark Pedowitzh told Deadline in January that unscripted was one area that it was looking to focus on. “It is something that is now more on the active frontburner,” he said.