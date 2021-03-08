‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin To Star in 3000 Pictures Adaptation Of ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’

Life of Pi scribe David Magee wrote the script. Academy Award nominee Laurence Mark and Academy Award nominees Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing.

Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, a story well ahead of its time, we follow the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with. Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realizes that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.

Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are the executives overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Though she will only portray the late Princess of Wales for one season, Corrin certainly left her mark with critics and audiences alike for her powerful portrayal of Diana and her recent accolades prove it. On the film side, she also will be seen opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman, based on the novel of the same name. She most recently appeared in Misbehaviour, starring Keira Knightley, Keeley Hawes and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

