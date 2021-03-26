‘The Crown’ Director Benjamin Caron Boards Apple’s ‘Sharper’ Starring Julianne Moore

EXCLUSIVE: After helping make The Crown a juggernaut in the TV world, director Benjamin Caron is ready to make the jump to movies in a big way. Sources tell Deadline Caron will direct Sharper, the highly anticipated Apple Original feature film from A24 and writers Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore, Sharper follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire echelon. The film is based on the spec feature screenplay from Gatewood and Tanaka, which was recently named to the 16th annual The Black List.

In addition to starring, Moore produces the film with Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka and Erik Feig of Picturestart. Jodie Caron will serve as co-producer. A24 is the studio, with Picturestart attached as the production company.

Sharper marks Moore’s second project with Apple following upcoming limited series Lisey’s Story, a deeply personal thriller from creator Stephen King, in which Moore will star and executive produce, that will premie this summer on Apple TV+. King and Moore also serve as executive producers on the project, which hails from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Caron has been one of the major players in helping make The Crown one of the more critically acclaimed shows on television. Directing several episodes including the Emmy nominated episode Aberfan, which focused on a horrible disaster in a Welsh Town, considered one of the best episodes in the series. Besides The Crown, Caron was also a director on Sherlock.

He began his television career making and music videos for a number of artists including Jay-Z. Caron is repped by WME and ITG in the UK.

In addition to Sharper, Apple and A24’s feature film partnership includes On The Rocks from director Sofia Coppola starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and The Sky is Everywhere directed by Josephine Decker. The film is also part of an expanding offering of Apple Original films including the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon from Apple Studios and director Martin Scorsese; Kitbag, the latest film from esteemed director Ridley Scott and starring Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix; Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award-nominee Will Smith.