‘The Conners’ Dedicates Season 3 Finale To Fallen Crew Member

Still reeling from the death of a member of the show’s audio crew yesterday, the ABC comedy series today filmed its Season 3 finale “in loving memory of a lovely man,” according to co-star Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner on the show. He shared a tribute to their late colleague originally posted by director Jody Margolin Hahn.

“Yesterday, we lost a dear member of our audio crew, Terrel Richmond. Today, we shoot our final episode of @theconnersabc Season 3 in loving memory of a lovely man.” The post was accompanied by a shot of the clapboard from the Season 3 finale, with “In memory of Terrell” at the top.

Fishman later added his own statement, writing, “We shared a stage, large portions of our lives, and we will forever be connected.”

The Conners‘ production company, Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment, earlier today confirmed the crew member’s death this morning in a statement to Deadline.

“With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.”