You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Partially Closed, Workers Quarantined After Covid-19 Outbreak

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

David A. Goodman Talks Agency Fight & Pandemic Impact: The Deadline Q&A
Read the full story

‘The Conners’ Dedicates Season 3 Finale To Fallen Crew Member

ABC/Eric McCandless

Still reeling from the death of a member of the show’s audio crew yesterday, the ABC comedy series today filmed its Season 3 finale “in loving memory of a lovely man,” according to co-star Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner on the show. He shared a tribute to their late colleague originally posted by director Jody Margolin Hahn.

“Yesterday, we lost a dear member of our audio crew, Terrel Richmond. Today, we shoot our final episode of @theconnersabc Season 3 in loving memory of a lovely man.” The post was accompanied by a shot of the clapboard from the Season 3 finale, with “In memory of Terrell” at the top.

Fishman later added his own statement, writing, “We shared a stage, large portions of our lives, and we will forever be connected.”

The Conners‘ production company, Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment, earlier today confirmed the crew member’s death this morning in a statement to Deadline.

“With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.”

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad