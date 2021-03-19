‘The Conners’ Crew Member Dies On Set

A crew member on ABC’s The Conners has died on set after a “fatal medical event.”

The Conners‘ production company, Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment, confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline.

“With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.”

The crew member was on a catwalk on Stage 22 at the CBS Studio Center Thursday when he suffered a medical emergency, said TMZ, which initially reported the death. Studio paramedics were called, but were unable to resuscitate the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The show was wrapping up production on the remaining episodes of its current third season.

The man’s identity and further details were not available.