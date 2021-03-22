‘Famous In Love’ Actor Niki Koss, ‘Into The Badlands’ EP Michael Taylor & ‘Grand Hotel’ Co-EP Curtis Kheel Sign With Management Firm The Cartel

EXCLUSIVE: Management firm and production company The Cartel has signed a trio of new clients: Into the Badlands and Defiance executive producers Michael Taylor, Why Women Kill consulting producer and Grand Hotel co-EP Curtis Kheel, and Famous In Love actor Niki Koss.

Koss starred in Freeform’s Famous In Love as Alexis Glenn, where she was a series regular opposite Bella Thorne, Charlie DePew, Carter Jenkins and Georgie Flores. She also appeared in Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse, Red Wing, The Appearing, Girl On The Edge, Trafficked, and Warning Shot. She acted and produced Dreamcatcher and Burying Yasmeen. Koss also won of the Female Filmmaker of the Year at the 2019 Burbank International Film Festival and is a Sundance Institute Directing Fellowship alumni.

The Cartel is representing Koss for Literary. She remains represented by McKeon/Myones Entertainment for talent.

Taylor is best known for writing and exec producing Syfy’s Defiance, which ran for four seasons from 2013 to 2015. He is an executive producer on the upcoming AMC animated drama Pantheon, and previously executive produced AMC’s Into The Badlands and Turn: Washington’s Spies. His additional credits include Battlestar Galatica, Stephen King’s The Dead Zone, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Kheel is currently a consulting producer CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, starring Lucy Liu. His previous credits include ABC’s Grand Hotel and Still Star-Crossed, Lifetime’s Devious Maids, and Freeform’s The Lying Game. He previously worked on Hellcats, Eureka, The Dresden Files, Kyle XY and the original Charmed.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with such incredible creatives, and can’t wait to help them take the next steps in their careers,” said The Cartel CEO Stan Spry.