‘The Boys’ Spinoff Adds Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero & Maddie Phillips As Leads For Amazon

(L-R) Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero and Maddie Phelps Courtesy of Jenna Berman; Emily Sandifer; Diana King Photography

Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry) and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are set to star in Amazon’s college-set spinoff of The Boys, which is nearing a formal green light.

All three will play young superheroes on the show, joining previously cast Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway who play fellow young superheroes.

Written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, the Untitled The Boys Spinoff is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International). It is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.

The spinoff is from the entities behind the original series: Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. Rosenberg will serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff. The Boys developer/executive producer Eric Kripke and fellow The Boys EPs, Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson also executive produce. Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz serve as co-executive producers.

Based on the bestselling comic by Ennis and Robertson, The Boys is heading into its third season on Prime Video.

McGhie was a series regular on the Fox drama series Deputy and recurred on OWN’s Greenleaf and Netflix’s Unbelievable. He is repped by Innovative Artists.

Carrero is probably best known for her voicing the title roles in Disney Channel’s popular animated series Elena of Avalor and Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. She also was a series regular on Freeform’s long-running sitcom Young & Hungry and recurred on the NBC dramas Blindspot and The Village. She is repped by Innovative Artists, 3 Arts and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

Phillips is coming off a co-lead role in Netflix’s teen comedy-drama Teenage Bounty Hunters. She is repped by CAA, Canada’s Trisko Talent Management and Artists First.

 

 

