Jaz Sinclair To Star In ‘The Boys’ Spinoff For Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alumna Jaz Sinclair has been cast as a lead in Amazon’s The Boys spinoff, which is nearing a formal series greenlight.

Sinclair will play Marie, one of the young superheroes. She joins Lizze Broadway, who plays fellow young superhero Emma.

Written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, the untitled The Boys spinoff is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International). It is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.

The spinoff is from the entities behind the original series — Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Rosenberg will serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff under his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Eric Kripke and fellow The Boys EPs, Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson also executive produce. Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Based on the bestselling comic by Ennis and Robertson, The Boys, heading int its third season, is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as the Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

Sinclair played Rosalind Walker on all four seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Her other credits include Easy and The Vampire Diaries. She’s repped by UTA and Creative Partners Group.