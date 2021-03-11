‘The Boys’ Spinoff Casts Its First Young Superhero – Lizze Broadway As Emma

The Boys spinoff, which is nearing a formal series greenlight from Amazon, has cast its first lead as Lizze Broadway has been tapped to star as Emma.

Written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, the untitled The Boys spinoff, which was put on fast-track development at Amazon last summer, is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International). It is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.

The spinoff is from the entities behind the original series — Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Rosenberg serves as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff under his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Eric Kripke and fellow The Boys EPs, Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson also executive produce. Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Based on the bestselling comic by Ennis and Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as the Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

Broadway’s recent credits include recurring roles on The Rookie, Splitting Up Together and Here and Now. She’s repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group and Industry Entertainment.