‘The Boys’: Katia Winter To Play Cult Role From Comics In Season 3 Of Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Katia Winter (Blood & Treasure) has been cast in the upcoming third season of Amazon’s hit series The Boys, based on the bestselling comic by Ennis and Robertson.

No further details are being released but I hear Winter will recur, playing an infamous character from the comic books, Little Nina, a Russian mob boss with penchant for sex toys whose death ranks among the comics’ most shocking moments.

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as the Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

In the books, Little Nina works with Vought.

Winter has been a series regular on CBS’ Blood & Treasure and previously was a series regular on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and had a major recurring role on Showtime’s Dexter. She is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.