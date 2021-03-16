‘The Big D’ Dating Competition Series Hosted By ‘The Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Ordered By TBS

TBS has given a greenlight to The Big D, a new dating competition series from the creators of Are You The One? and Dating Naked, with The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers set as hosts.

The ten-hour series takes on the relationship space with a twist, following recent divorcees as they search for romance in paradise with one catch – their exes will be along for the journey. Over the course of several weeks, 10 divorced couples move into a tropical Costa Rica villa together to re-learn how to date while looking for love with other contestants in the house. The group of divorcees engage in revealing relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally overcome the issues keeping them from getting back into the game.

Each episode, one person who isn’t relationship material will be eliminated. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or even defend their exes’ honor. In addition to hosting the series, Fletcher and Rodgers will be on the ground helping the divorcees get back into the dating game.

“After a year full of challenges, the opportunity to join forces with TBS and help people find love was a no-brainer,” said Fletcher and Rodgers. “We’re excited to go on this adventure in paradise with romantic hopefuls as they step out of their comfort zones and face unconventional dating scenarios in hopes of finding new love.”

Fletcher starred in Season 12 of The Bachelorette where she accepted a proposal from Rodgers during the finale. They were set to marry in June 2020, but were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fletcher stepped in temporarily as host of The Bachelorette last year while host Chris Harrison was in quarantine after traveling out of state.

Corie Henson, EVP, Head of Unscripted for TNT, TBS and truTV added: “Dating is terrifying. Dating alongside your ex while living in the same house could be paralyzing or could help reignite an old flame. The Big D has all of the elements of a great relationship series with a bit of a twist. I can’t wait to see what happens.

The Big D is produced by Lighthearted Entertainment with Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler and Kevin Lee serving as executive producers.