‘The Batman’ Feature Wrapping Production, Director Matt Reeves Announces

After a long absence from Twitter, The Batman director Matt Reeves resurfaced, to announce that the film is wrapping production today.

“#LastDay #TheBatman cc: @GreigfraserD,” he tweeted, offering a shoutout to his accomplished director of photography.

Hours later, Reeves retweeted cast member Jeffrey Wright, who’d shared a piece of fan art centered on his character, Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon. “Gordon out. …for now,” the Golden Globe-winning actor said. “One year exactly after the shutdown. Some ride.”

In the DC Reboot, Robert Pattinson steps into the role of the Caped Crusader. Pic also stars Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Barry Keoghan and Peter Sarsgaard, among others. While The Batman‘s plot details are being kept under wraps, we do know that the film is scheduled for release on March 4, 2022.

Certainly, the Warner Bros. blockbuster’s path through production, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, was not without its share of complications. While principal photography kicked off in London in January of last year, the pandemic would shut down the shoot for five and a half months, beginning in March. Production resumed in September, only to pause once again, for a period of weeks, when Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. Produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark, the film was originally scheduled to fly into theaters on October 1, 2021.

At the moment, Reeve’s feature isn’t the only highly anticipated Batman project in the works. A prequel series is also being made by HBO Max. Joe Barton is now serving as showrunner on that production, following the exit of Boardwalk Empire‘s Terence Winter in November.