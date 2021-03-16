‘The Bachelorette’ To Air 2 Seasons In 2021 Starring Katie Thurston & Michelle Young

For the first time in the history of the franchise, The Bachelorette will produce two cycles in the same calendar year. The summer staple has been renewed by ABC for Seasons 17 and 18 to air in 2021. They will be headlined by two Bachelor Nation Nation favorites, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, who both had been heavily speculated to be the next Bachelorette after becoming breakouts of the just concluded, marked by controversy 25th season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette Season 17 starring Thurston will go first, premiering in Summer 2021; the show’s 18th season toplined by Young will air in fall 2021. The announcement was made by The Bachelor: After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho during the hourlong special that followed the finale of the Matt James-fronted Season 25.

A long-time summer ratings MVP for ABC, The Bachelorette aired its first fall edition last year by necessity, after the coronavirus pandemic-forced production shutdown pushed the filming of the series by several months. The move worked, and The Bachelorette was one of ABC’s strongest ratings performers last fall, ranking as the No. 4 broadcast entertainment program of the fall in 18-49 (1.8 rating) and second highest rated at ABC behind Grey’s Anatomy. It co-existed with the venerable Dancing with the Stars, so Season 18 will not necessarily replace Dancing on the schedule as The Bachelor does in midseason.

The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Here are bios of the new Bachelorettes as supplied by ABC:

Katie Thurston, “The Bachelorette” season 17 premiering summer 2021

Among the season 25 women, Katie emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one where she introduced herself to Matt, light-up vibrator in tow. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her.

Michelle Young, “The Bachelorette” season 18, premiering fall 2021

After joining the season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole The Bachelor’s attention. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old kindergarten teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.