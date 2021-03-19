‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ Renewed At Peacock Through September

The Amber Ruffin Show has been picked up at Peacock through September – giving the nascent late-night show a full year on the air.

The streamer had previously handed the show, hosted by the Late Night with Seth Meyers writer, ten additional episodes in December.

The show is up to 19 episodes since its launch in September with a new episode tonight.

Ruffin has also added a number of new writers over the course of the series. Ian Morgan, Ashley Nicole Black and Michael Harriot have joined head writer Jenny Hagel, writing supervisor Demi Adejuyigbe and writers Shantira Jackson and Dewayne Perkins since launch.

The comedy variety series films at 30 Rock’s Studio 8G, currently without an audience, with only Ruffin’s friend and announcer Tarik Davis for on-stage support.

Ruffin, Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

“Amber Ruffin’s unique brand of comedy and effervescent personality allow her to shine on Peacock week after week,” said Katie Hockmeyer, Executive Vice President, Late Night Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Each episode raises the bar with a variety of sketch material that is both culturally relevant and hilarious. We are so fortunate to have Amber at the forefront as Peacock paves the way for late-night in the streaming space.”