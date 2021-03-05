Terrence Green From Starz ‘Step Up’ Disciplined For Threatening Gesture To Cop

Actor Terrence Green, aka “Rigo” from the Step Up television series, is being disciplined for a joke gesture toward a law enforcement officer that was deemed threatening.
A report by TMZ indicates Green used his hands to mimick pointing a gun at a cop while filming at the Atlanta, Ga. courthouse this week. Green apparently approached the police officer and gestured as though pointing a gun.
The alleged joke fell flat, and the officer was not amused. Starz has declined to elaborate on the incident, but told TMZ that Green “will receive strong disciplinary action.”
A spokeperson said, “We do not condone any on-set behavior, even a gesture, that suggests or simulates violence toward another individual.”
The nature of the disciplinary action was not revealed, and Green has yet to comment on the incident.
