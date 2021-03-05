You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Terrence Green From Starz ‘Step Up’ Disciplined For Threatening Gesture To Cop

Actor Terrence Green, aka “Rigo” from the Step Up television series, is being disciplined for a joke gesture toward a law enforcement officer that was deemed threatening.

A report by TMZ indicates Green used his hands to mimick pointing a gun at a cop while filming at the Atlanta, Ga. courthouse this week. Green apparently approached the police officer and gestured as though pointing a gun.

The alleged joke fell flat, and the officer was not amused. Starz has declined to elaborate on the incident, but told TMZ that Green “will receive strong disciplinary action.”

A spokeperson said, “We do not condone any on-set behavior, even a gesture, that suggests or simulates violence toward another individual.”

The nature of the disciplinary action was not revealed, and Green has yet to comment on the incident.

