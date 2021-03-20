Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Gets HBO Max Launch Date

Tenet will launch “on HBO via HBO Max” on May 1, the streamers announced today.

The news reflects yet another chapter for the sci-fi thriller, which was originally scheduled for theatrical release in July of 2020, prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Seeing its release date shift repeatedly, after theaters across the world shuttered, Tenet eventually debuted in 70 countries, including Canada, France, Japan and the U.K., in August. The Christopher Nolan blockbuster would first open in select U.S. cities on September 3.

While the HBO Max launch will naturally bring the film to a wider audience, today’s news is interesting to consider, bearing in mind Nolan’s conflicted relationship with the corporation behind the streamer. Back in December, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar announced that in response to the financial hit of the pandemic, all of HBO Max’s 2021 titles would be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, thereby drawing the ire of filmmakers who craft their works specifically for the big screen.

“Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio,” Nolan said in a statement, following the announcement, “and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

Grossing nearly $58 million in North America, and over $363 million worldwide, Nolan’s latest Warner Bros. feature centers on the Protagonist (John David Washington), a secret agent who learns to manipulate time, in order to prevent an attack from the future that would destroy his present world.

Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Martin Donovan, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh also star.

At the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25, Tenet will contend for two Oscars, including Best Achievement in Visual Effects and Best Achievement in Production Design.