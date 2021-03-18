Alexi McCammond Parts Ways With Teen Vogue, Won’t Be Next Editor In Chief After Furor Over Past Tweets

Alexi McCammond, who was to take over as the next editor in chief of Teen Vogue, has instead resigned amid a furor over offensive tweets she posted as a teenager resurfaced.

“My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world — and so Conde Nast and I have decided to part ways,” she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

She added, “I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that. I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional.”

Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why – pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021

McCammond, 27, covered Joe Biden’s presidential campaign for Axios and has been a contributor to NBC News and MSNBC. When she was named to the Teen Vogue post, one journalist, Diana Tsui, shared some of McCammond’s tweets from 2011, that included offensive and racist tweets about Asian Americans.

“I’m tired of big media organizations pretending to give a damn about diversity and inclusion,” Tsui wrote. “And this especially is a slap in the face given what’s happened to Asian Americans in the past year.”

McCammond, an African American, wrote, “I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities. As a young woman of color, that’s part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in its next chapter.”

After the announcement that McCammond would be the next editor in chief of the publication, a group of staff members posted a note to Twitter pointing to her past tweets and writing, “We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience.”

McCammond had previously apologized for the tweets in 2019, writing, “Today I was reminded of some past insensitive tweets, and I am deeply sorry to anyone I offended. I have since deleted those tweets as they do not reflect my views or who I am today.” She issued another apology last week, writing to the staff, “I am so sorry to have used such hurtful and inexcusable language. At any point in my life, it’s totally unacceptable. I hear that you’re hurt, angry, confused, and skeptical of how we move on from here. I probably would be too if I were you.”