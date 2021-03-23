Ted Sarandos To Give Keynote At Virtual Banff World Media Festival

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos will give a keynote speech at the virtual Banff World Media Festival in June.

Sarandos was set to appear at the Canadian event, held in Alberta, in 2020 before the physical event was canceled due to the pandemic. He will now speak on the festival’s opening day Monday, June 14.

“Over the last 10-plus years we have been thrilled to share great stories with Canadians, and work with some of the best creators from across the country,” said Sarandos. “As we expand our local presence further, collaborating with partners like the Banff World Media Festival helps us deepen these relationships and bring more Canadian entertainment to our members around the world. Even though we won’t be able to gather in person this time, I look forward to the unique dialogue Banff offers.

“The impact that Ted Sarandos and Netflix have had on the entertainment business and on the lives of people around the globe is impossible to quantify and has become much more evident over the past year,” Banff World Media Festival executive director Jenn Kuzmyk said. “Ted continues to support new voices and champion groundbreaking work, raising the bar for creative excellence. The festival is thrilled to welcome him as Netflix Canada celebrates its 10th anniversary, for what is sure to be an inspiring keynote conversation, outlining his global vision and tackling some of the big questions in the industry and where it’s headed amid continuing seismic change.”