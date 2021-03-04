‘Ted Lasso’: Sarah Niles Joins Season 2 Cast Of Apple Comedy As Series Regular

On the heels of the Golden Globe win for Ted Lasso star and creator Jason Sudeikis, Apple has announced a new cast member for the second season.

Sarah Niles (Trying, I May Destroy You) has joined the hit comedy series as a new series regular. She will play Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

Production on Season 2 is currently underway. The series received an early Season 3 renewal in October.

Ted Lasso, which hails from Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, is based on the popular Coach Ted Lasso character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports videos several years ago. It stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed also star.

The series was developed for television by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt.

Sudeikis also serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence (Scrubs) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

Sudeikis won his first-ever Golden Globe award Sunday for best lead actor in a comedy series for his role as Ted Lasso. The series was recently honored with the AFI Award for Television Program of the Year and has landed award nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, the Writers Guild of America, and the Critics Choice Association.

Niles recently wrapped the upcoming ITV limited series Viewpoint for creators Harry Bradbeer and Ed Whitmore. On stage, Niles also recently led the heartbreaking retelling of Three Sisters set amidst Nigeria’s civil war at the National Theatre directed by Nadia Fall. She can currently be seen in the limited series I May Destroy You, as well as in theaters in Rocks, directed by Sarah Gavron. She also appears in Trying for Apple TV+, among other credits. Niles is repped by Gavin Denton-Jones at Denton Brierley; Danielle Robinson at Alan Siegel Entertainment; and Shelby Weiser at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.