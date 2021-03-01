Taylor Swift Slams Netflix’s ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Over “Deeply Sexist” Joke

Taylor Swift is calling out Netflix YA drama series Ginny & Georgia over what she called a “lazy, deeply sexist” joke made about her dating life.

The line with which Swift took issue came in an episode during a conversation between Georgia, played by Brianne Howey, and her teenage daughter Ginny (Candy Jar), on whether Ginny had moved on from her boyfriend Marcus (Felix Mallard). “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” Ginny snapped.

Swift fans quickly denounced the line on social media, and Swift herself responded on Twitter. “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY,” Swift wrote. “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Broken heart Happy Women’s History Month I guess.” Netflix premiered Swift’s Miss Americana documentary in 2020.

Ginny & Georgia, from first-time showrunner Debra J. Fisher and first-time creator Sarah Lampert, follows angsty and awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller (Jar) who often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Howey). After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. For Ginny, that means navigating a prestigious school, rising popularity, and complicated love interests. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life.

Anya Adams, who directed the first two episodes, serves as executive producer along with Jeff Tahler (Madica Productions), Jenny Daly (Critical Content), Holly Hines and Daniel March (Dynamic Television). Elena Blekhter is co-executive producer.

