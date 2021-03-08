Taylor Simone Leward Accepts Chadwick Boseman’s Posthumus Critics Choice Awards: “He Deserves This”

Last week, Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and the celebration of the late, great actor’s great work continued on Sunday night as he, once again, won for his performance in the George C. Wolfe’s adaptation of the iconic August Wilson play.

Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award and was emotional with the recognition for her late husband’s work. “It is so hard to find a celebratory in these moments,” she said while accepting the award on his behalf. She added that she and all his loved ones are proud of him — not only for his work but for who he was as a person.

“His work in this film deserves this — he deserves this,” she added.

Ledward went on to say that Boseman would thank his mother, father, God and all those who charted the path before him. She also said that he would emphasize the “importance of [Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom] and the importance of Black voices telling Black Stories.”

“As I recently read, societies grow great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they may never sit,” she cited. She continued, in regards to Boseman’s work: “Our society may be a far cry from great, but I know the seeds you planted will grow into forests and one day, we too will be tall enough to reach the heavens.”