‘Tattletales’ Game Show Revival Hosted By Ayesha & Stephen Curry Ordered By HBO Max

Best-selling author Ayesha Curry and NBA star Stephen Curry are heading to HBO Max with a revival of Fremantle’s classic game show Tattletales. The WarnerMedia streaming service has given a series order to Tattletales, hosted and executive produced by the husband-and-wife duo from Fremantle and Sweet July Productions.

The reimagined Tattletales will bring together celebrity couples to reveal hilarious insights about their relationship through fun challenges and games. Three couples will join Ayesha and Stephen on an exclusive date night to go head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best. As personality quirks and hidden talents are revealed, teams are pushed to their limits with physical challenges. Questions from viewers on the interactive fan question board put couples’ relationships to the test as they compete for a donation to the charity of their choice.

“We are so excited to be a part of bringing this awesome game show back to life,” Stephen Curry said. Added Ayesha, “Our families are huge fans of the original so to be able to host and produce this show together is such a joy. We’re both so busy with life that each episode will be an opportunity to hang out with some iconic power couples, have fun and let loose a bit. We can’t wait!”

The original Tattletales, produced by Goodson-Todman Productions in association with Fremantle, had two runs on the CBS daytime schedule between February 1974 and June 1984. It was hosted by Bert Convy, with several announcers including Jack Clark, Gene Wood, Johnny Olson and John Harlan providing the voiceover at various times.

Tattletales is produced by Fremantle and Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Productions. The Currys serve as executive producers. Tiffany Nicholson-Horton, EVP and Head of Development for Sweet July Productions, and Erick Peyton, Co-Founder and CCO of Unanimous Media, will also serve as executive producers.