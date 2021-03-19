Take 3 Talent Adds Shannon McHale As Agent In Its Youth Division

Take 3 Talent is adding new firepower to its Youth Division, tapping Shannon McHale as an agent. McHale will focus on working with actors and music clients ages 6-21 for TV/film opportunities.

McHale joins from The Campbell Agency in Texas, where she was involved in closing deals on such projects as Cruel Summer, the upcoming Freeform series executive produced by Jessica Biel, and Netflix’s hit series, The Healing Powers of Dude.

She was also involved in Amazon’s new series Panic, the Blumhouse/ Amazon anthology series Black Box, the Netflix film Full Out, the NBC TV series The Good Place, Dolly Parton’s anthology series Heart Strings, Hugh Jackman’s next film Reminiscence, Mahershala Ali’s newest film, Swan Song, and the reboot of Punky Brewster for Peacock.

McHale began her career in Los Angeles, working at NBC for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno for five years. Her brother is Kevin McHale of Glee.