‘T.I. & Tiny’ Stars Accused Of Sexual Abuse, Kidnapping & Other Crimes Over 15 Years

At least 10 women and one man and as many as several dozen people are accusing T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle stars Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris of multiple sex, weapons and drugging crimes spanning 15 years.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn held a news conference today to announce that he is seeking criminal charges against the couple (read the allegations here). He says his firm represents 11 accusers and has been contacted by “over 30 women” who allege that the Harrises, “aided by several individuals in their employ, have kidnapped them, drugged them, raped them, and terrorized them with threats of death or physical bodily harm.”

Filming on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle was put on hold in early February after the first allegations surfaced. The show had been shooting its fourth season in Atlanta since December.

In the letter to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is up for confirmation as President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Blackburn says “the various events of interest span fifteen years and have occurred in California — especially in the city of Los Angeles and the states of Georgia and Florida.”

The letter lays out a several lurid claims against the Harrises’, ranging from drugging and multiple rape to T.I. Harris putting a gun against one woman’s head and threatening to kill her. Another accuser claims to have known Tameka Harris since eighth grade and that “they were best friends.”

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle comes from 51 Minds Entertainment. Sources told Deadline last month that the decision to pause production on the show was made mutually by MTV Entertainment, T.I. and Tameka Harris. Announced plans for a spring Season 4 premiere are on hold, the sources said.