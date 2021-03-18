Magnolia Pictures Takes Worldwide Rights To Hairdresser Comedy ‘Swan Song’ – SXSW

EXCLUSIVE: Magnolia Pictures has acquired global rights to the Udo Kier and Jennifer Coolidge comedy Swan Song.

The movie, which premieres today at SXSW, is the the fifth movie from filmmaker Todd Stephens, writer of Edge of Seventeen and director of cult titles Gypsy 83 and Another Gay Movie.

Magnolia Pictures is planning to release the film later this year. Linda Evans and Michael Urie also star. Magnolia is also handling foreign sales.

Magnolia Pictures

Swan Song follows retired hairdresser and local bar performer icon Mister Pat Pitsenbarger (Kier) who has given up on life from the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home. But when Pat gets word that a former client’s dying wish was for him to style her final hairdo, he sets out on an epic journey across Sandusky to confront the ghosts of his past – and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job.

“There is only one Udo Kier and he is in full bloom in Swan Song,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles. “Todd Stephens has created a wonderfully emotional vehicle for him and also a love letter to being different in small town America.”

Written, directed and produced by Stephens, Swan Song is also produced by Eric Eisenbrey, Stephen Israel, Rhet Topham, and Tim Kaltenecker. EPs are Rhet Topham, Jay Fraley, Meghan Hogrefe, Richard Hogrefe, and Drew Sklar.

“Just like my hero Mister Pat, I feel like I got another chance to share my story with the world,” said Todd Stephens. “I have admired countless Magnolia films over the years from Capturing the Friedmans to Tangerine and already feel like part of the family.”

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden with XYZ Films Vice President of Sales and Acquisitions Pip Ngo and Stacey Davis from The Law Firm of Stacey L. Davis on behalf of the filmmakers.