SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners: ‘Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free’, ‘The Fallout’ And ‘Not Going Quietly’ Among Honorees

Tom Petty in the recording studio with Rick Rubin, from the documentary 'Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free' Courtesy of Credit: Tom Petty Legacy, LLC/Warner Music Group

The 28th SXSW Film Festival revealed the Audience Award winners Tuesday, with Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free, The Fallout and Not Going Quietly among the list of honorees. The news comes after the online edition of the fest announced its jury awards.

The Mary Wharton-directed docu Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free chronicles the iconic musician’s work on his lauded 1994 record Wildflowers via newly discovered archived footage. The film won the Audience Award in the Headliners category, while The Fallout, Megan Park’s reflection on teen grief and trauma after a mass shooting — something all too familiar right now — won under the narrative feature competition banner. On the documentary competition banner, Nicholas Bruckman’s moving feature docu Not Going Quietly took the Audience Award.

Over the course of five days of SXSW Online, the SXSW Film Festival screened 75 features including 57 world premieres, three international premieres, four North American Premieres, one U.S. premiere and 53 films from first-time filmmakers, plus 84 short films.

Read the full list of SXSW Film Festival Audience Award winners below.

HEADLINERS
Audience Award Winner: Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free
Director: Mary Wharton

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: The Fallout
Director: Megan Park

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Not Going Quietly
Director: Nicholas Bruckman

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT
Audience Award Winner: Language Lessons
Director: Natalie Morales

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT
Audience Award Winner: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
Directors: Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

VISIONS
Audience Award Winner: Inbetween Girl
Director: Mei Makino

MIDNIGHTERS
Audience Award Winner: Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror
Director: Kier-La Janisse

GLOBAL
Audience Award Winner: Ninjababy
Director: Yngvild Sve Flikke

24 BEATS PER SECOND
Audience Award Winner: Soy Cubana
Directors: Jeremy Ungar, Ivaylo Getov

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

Audience Award Winner: In The Same Breath
Director: Nanfu Wang

2020 SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: We Are The Thousand
Director: Anita Rivaroli

Shorts

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Play It Safe
Director: Mitch Kalisa

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Joe Buffalo
Director: Amar Chebib

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Opera
Director: Erick Oh

MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Stuffed
Director: Theo Rhys

TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Learning Tagalog with Kayla
Director: Kayla Abuda Galang

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Beyond the Model
Director: Jessica Lin

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Kuricorder Quartet – ‘Southpaw’
Director: Sawako Kabuki

Episodic Program

EPISODIC PREMIERES
Audience Award Winner: Them
Showrunner: Little Marvin

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: 4 Feet High
Directors: Maria Belen Poncio, Rosario Perazolo Masjoan

Virtual Cinema

VIRTUAL CINEMA COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Biolum
Director: Abel Kohen

VIRTUAL CINEMA SPOTLIGHT
Audience Award Winner: Finding Pandora X
Director: Kiira Benzing

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN
Audience Award Winner: Birds Of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Title Sequence
Creative Director and Illustrator: Michael Riley

