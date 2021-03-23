SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners: ‘Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free’, ‘The Fallout’ And ‘Not Going Quietly’ Among Honorees

Tom Petty in the recording studio with Rick Rubin, from the documentary 'Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free'

The 28th SXSW Film Festival revealed the Audience Award winners Tuesday, with Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free, The Fallout and Not Going Quietly among the list of honorees. The news comes after the online edition of the fest announced its jury awards.

The Mary Wharton-directed docu Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free chronicles the iconic musician’s work on his lauded 1994 record Wildflowers via newly discovered archived footage. The film won the Audience Award in the Headliners category, while The Fallout, Megan Park’s reflection on teen grief and trauma after a mass shooting — something all too familiar right now — won under the narrative feature competition banner. On the documentary competition banner, Nicholas Bruckman’s moving feature docu Not Going Quietly took the Audience Award.

Over the course of five days of SXSW Online, the SXSW Film Festival screened 75 features including 57 world premieres, three international premieres, four North American Premieres, one U.S. premiere and 53 films from first-time filmmakers, plus 84 short films.

Read the full list of SXSW Film Festival Audience Award winners below.

HEADLINERS

Audience Award Winner: Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free

Director: Mary Wharton

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: The Fallout

Director: Megan Park

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Not Going Quietly

Director: Nicholas Bruckman

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Language Lessons

Director: Natalie Morales

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Directors: Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

VISIONS

Audience Award Winner: Inbetween Girl

Director: Mei Makino

MIDNIGHTERS

Audience Award Winner: Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror

Director: Kier-La Janisse

GLOBAL

Audience Award Winner: Ninjababy

Director: Yngvild Sve Flikke

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Audience Award Winner: Soy Cubana

Directors: Jeremy Ungar, Ivaylo Getov

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

Audience Award Winner: In The Same Breath

Director: Nanfu Wang

2020 SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: We Are The Thousand

Director: Anita Rivaroli

Shorts

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Play It Safe

Director: Mitch Kalisa

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Joe Buffalo

Director: Amar Chebib

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Opera

Director: Erick Oh

MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Stuffed

Director: Theo Rhys

TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Learning Tagalog with Kayla

Director: Kayla Abuda Galang

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Beyond the Model

Director: Jessica Lin

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Kuricorder Quartet – ‘Southpaw’

Director: Sawako Kabuki

Episodic Program

EPISODIC PREMIERES

Audience Award Winner: Them

Showrunner: Little Marvin

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: 4 Feet High

Directors: Maria Belen Poncio, Rosario Perazolo Masjoan

Virtual Cinema

VIRTUAL CINEMA COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Biolum

Director: Abel Kohen

VIRTUAL CINEMA SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Finding Pandora X

Director: Kiira Benzing

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

Audience Award Winner: Birds Of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Title Sequence

Creative Director and Illustrator: Michael Riley