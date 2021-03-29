Naked TV COO Susie Dark Exits ‘The Apprentice’ & ‘Planet Sex’ Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Susie Dark, the chief operating officer of Fremantle UK-owned Naked TV, is leaving the company after more than five years.

Dark has been instrumental in growing Naked, working alongside founder Simon Andreae, the former Fox head of alternative entertainment, since the company was established in 2015. She is stepping down after Naked was fully acquired by Fremantle in February 2020.

The production company inhaled Fremantle’s unscripted label Boundless when it became a fully integrated part of the Fremantle group, meaning it is responsible for shows including The Apprentice and Grand Designs. Naked is also behind BBC Three/Hulu’s Cara Delevingne series Planet Sex and the UK version of Lifetime’s The Rap Game.

Andreae said: “Susie was with me from day one of Naked sitting in our central London office, Tom joined six months later and together we built the business that we were proud to sell to Fremantle last year. We’ve worked together and been friends since the early 2000s, I am going to miss her but I know her next adventure will be even more exciting.”

Dark added: “As part of the original Naked team I am so proud of everything I achieved over the six years I was there, from start up, sale and the part I played in the successful transition into Fremantle. However I now feel it’s the right time to move on and I wish the team every continued success.”

Prior to joining Naked, Dark was the head of production at UK producer Mentorn Media for a year, while she also held the same role at Outline Productions. Earlier in her career, she was Fox Television Studios UK’s managing director between 2005 and 2007.

After Naked was acquired by Fremantle, Andreae moved upstairs to become CEO of the production group’s UK operations. Former Channel 4 commissioner Fatima Salaria was hired as Naked’s managing director last year.