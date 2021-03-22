‘Survivor’ Heads Back Into Production In Fiji To Shoot Season 41

Survivor has been one of the most challenging shows to get up and running during the Covid-19 pandemic but season 41 is finally heading into production.

Host and exec producer Jeff Probst revealed that the team is heading back to Fiji to start shooting – a year after initially hoping to do so.

“Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41. We have all of our Covid protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe and of course our players will be safe. I can’t remember a time when I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor. The past year has reminded me and I hope it’s reminded you that you got to live your life like it’s one big great adventure and Survivor fulfils that so I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for Survivor 41. Let’s do it,” he said in a video posted to social media.

Season 41 of the CBS reality competition series was postponed in March 2020 – on the day that the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The team had originally hoped to get back into production in May 2020 for a fall premiere but various challenges posed by COVID-19 have stalled this.

Survivor had initially been on CBS’ fall schedule but in July, the network moved S.W.A.T up from midseason to replace it with the upcoming season of The Amazing Race, which is in the can, moving from 9pm to 8pm.

Last May, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline, “In terms of Survivor and The Amazing Race, we’ll get those into production as soon as we can safely get back into production. That’s going to be a little more complicated because we literally have to navigate some international waters.”

Survivor is exec produced by Probst, Mark Burnett and Matt VanWagenen.