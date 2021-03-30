‘Superstore’s Bo & Cheyenne Spinoff From Co-EPs Bridget Kyle, Vicky Luu Not Moving Forward At NBC

Just days after Cloud 9 shut its doors for good, Superstore couple Bo & Cheyenne’s journey has also come to an end at NBC.

The spinoff from co-executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, which Deadline learned about exclusively in December, is not moving forward with the network. The spinoff would have followed Nichole Sakura’s Cheyenne and her beaux, Bo played by Johnny Pemberton.

“Unfortunately, yesterday NBC notified us that they’re not going forward with the ‘Superstore’ spinoff,” Kyle told Cleavland.com, which broke the news on Friday. “So, it will just have to live on in our hearts and on my hard drive.”

Creator Justin Spitzer told Deadline ahead of the Superstore finale that the spinoff would focus more on the couple’s home life with their child Harmonica, as opposed to Cheynne’s time at Cloud 9 or Sturgis & Sons, the hardware shop she ends up in with Mark McKinney’s Glenn and Nico Santos’ Mateo at the end of the series. When asked about the spinoff, Spitzer did not have too promising an update.

“Where things stand, I truthfully don’t know,” he said. “Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu wrote a really, really funny script that the network has and it’d be great if that found a life on NBC or Peacock, but I just don’t know.”

Superstore ran for six seasons came to an end with a two-part finale on Thursday. America Ferrera returned as Amy Sosa for the final farewell rife with happy endings and Easter eggs for fans.