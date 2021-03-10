‘Superstore’: America Ferrera’s Amy Sosa To Reunite With Cloud 9 Crew For Series Finale

Just before Cloud 9’s doors shutter for good, Superstore star America Ferrera will return for the NBC comedy’s series finale.

Ferrera, whose Amy Sosa packed her bags for California for a new corporate gig at Zephra, will reunite with the Superstore cast once more as a final farewell. The actress will appear in the one-hour series finale on Thursday, Mar. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Prior to her departure back in November, Ferrera’s Amy devised a system that would help the the Cloud 9 staff thrive amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In what was a bittersweet ending to Amy’s Cloud 9 journey, “California Pt. 2” featured fellow staff members celebrating their manager’s new adventure and saw Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Amy end their romantic relationship, and near-engagement, amicably.

Ferrera first announced her exit from the NBC comedy back in February 2020, two weeks after creator Justin Spitzer and Universal Television shared that Superstore was renewed for a sixth season. The actress also executive produced the series and directed four episodes.

Executive producers Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green last year renewed their overall deals with Universal Television. Spitzer is continuing his relationship with NBC with his upcoming series American Auto. Executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as EP’s on UTV’s The Bold Type on Freeform. Victor Nelli, Jr. also serves as executive producer.

Superstore is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.