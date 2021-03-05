You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Dear…’ Docuseries Renewed For Season 2 At Apple

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

NYC Movie Theaters Reopen Today After A Year; What To Expect As Tickets On Sale From 'Raya' To 'Tenet'
Read the full story

‘Superman & Lois’ Temporarily Moves Off The CW Schedule Due To Previous Covid-19 Pause, ‘Supergirl’ Flies In To Help

Superman & Lois
The CW

The CW’s Superman & Lois is coming off The CW schedule temporarily after being impact by Covid-19.

The show will take a break after its fifth episode and will return for new episodes and to finish up the season on May 18.

Meanwhile, Supergirl, will premiere its sixth and final season on Tuesday March 30 in that same timeslot.

Superman & Lois, which films in British Columbia in Canada, has been previously impacted by a positive test and shut down production temporarily. As a result of the schedule change, The CW will now air People Presents: Harry & Meghan’s American Dream on Thursday March 25 at 8pm.

When Superman & Lois returns in May, Supergirl, starring Melissa Benoist, will complete its final season later in the summer.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, who serve as executive producers, with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Madden. Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Berlanti and Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode. Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

8:00-9:00pm  PEOPLE PRESENTS: HARRY & MEGHAN’S AMERICAN DREAM
9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH
9:00-10:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 18

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH
9:00-10:00pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode)

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad