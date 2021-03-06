‘Superman & Lois’ Series Premiere Draws 3.25 Million Total Viewers In L+7; CW To Stream Extended Episodes

Superman & Lois is flying high following its debut. The premiere episode of The CW series drew 3.25 million total viewers in L+7, up 80% (+1.5 million) from Live+Same day, according to Nielsen, making it the most-streamed series premiere in the network’s history.



Superman & Lois also ranks first among The CW’s premieres this season in A18-49. The series premiere had the largest percentage growth in the key demo among the network’s new series debuts, up 105% over L+SD to a 0.76 rating in L+7.

Additionally, beginning with episode two, each episode of Superman & Lois’ first season will feature additional footage or scenes when it becomes available on The CW app and CWTV.com after its broadcast on the network, the CW said Friday.

The network noted that the additional footage included in each of the extended streaming episodes will vary.

After the finale, the entire first season of Superman & Lois extended cut episodes will be available to binge on The CW app and CWTV.com, for free with no subscription or login required, until 30 days prior to the start of the next season.

The series, which was recently renewed for a second season, stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is developed by Greg Berlanti & Todd Helbing, who serve as executive producers of the series with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Madden. Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Greg Berlanti & Todd Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode. Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.