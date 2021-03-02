‘Superman & Lois’ Renewed For Season 2 By the CW

Superman & Lois will be flying in for another season. Following its strong multiplatform series premiere last week, the CW has renewed the superhero drama for a second season. It marks one of the fastest renewals for a freshman series; in 2014, the CW ordered a second season of The Flash two weeks after that DC series’ big debut.

“The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

The 90-minute series premiere of the present-day drama based on the DC characters lifted The CW to its best night of primetime in over two years, since January 29, 2019, according to Nielsen. Additionally, the debut delivered the largest day-one streaming audience for a new series in the history of The CW.

The series debut grew by an additional million viewers (1.7 million to 2.7 million) in Live+3, while nearly doubling the live-plus same-day viewership among adults 18-34, growing 93% in L+3, according to Nielsen and the network.



Superman & Lois brings to 13 the number of CW series renewed for the 2021-2022 season. Still pending are Kung Fu, The Republic of Sarah and Stargirl, none of which have premiered their current seasons.



Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, who serve as executive producers, with Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Berlanti and Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode. Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.