‘Supergirl’: Claude Knowlton & Jason Behr Join CW Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Kara and friends will be getting some help from two new allies who are heading to National City. Jason Behr (Roswell) and Claude Knowlton (American Crime Story) have joined the cast of the upcoming sixth season of CW’s Supergirl in recurring roles.

Knowlton will play a mild mannered alien whose tragic past allows him to help the Superfriends with their mission at hand. Behr will portray a famous or noted Kryptonian who plays a significant role helping Kara when she faces circumstances beyond her control. The character name is being kept under wraps.

Season 5 ended with Brainiac (Jesse Rath) ready to sacrifice himself to “bottle” Leviathan. According to the Season 6 logline: “As Brainiac lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (played by guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does.”

Melissa Benoist stars as Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl), along with Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzolo, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks and Staz Nair.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas) and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl).

Knowlton’s previous TV credits include American Crime Story, Supernatural, New Girl and Criminal Minds. He’s repped by Maria Morella and Premiere Talent Management in Vancouver.

Behr, who was a lead in the original Roswell TV series, most recently recurred on Roswell, New Mexico, the second TV adaptation of the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. He also recurred on A&E’s Breakout Kings. On the film side, his credits include The Shipping News, The Tattooist and Senseless, among others. He’s repped by Untitled Entertainment.

The sixth and final season of Supergirl premieres Tuesday, March 30 at 9/8c on the CW.