‘The Apprentice’ Contestant Summer Zervos Can Proceed With Donald Trump Defamation Suit, Court Rules

Summer Zervos, the former The Apprentice contestant suing the show’s former frontman Donald Trump for defamation, can proceed with her lawsuit now that Trump is no longer President of the United States, a New York appeals court ruled Tuesday.

Zervos, who has publicly stated that Trump kissed her during a lunch meeting at his New York office and groped her breast during a job interview at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007, filed a defamation suit in 2017 after Trump called her and other misconduct accusers “liars.”

Trump has denied the allegations.

Today’s one-sentence appeals court ruling tossed Trump’s appeal, stating, “Motion to dismiss appeal granted and appeal dismissed, without costs, upon the ground that the issues presented have become moot.”

Zervos’ defamation case can now proceed through the court process. Her lawyers are seeking to depose the former president.

Zervos was a contestant on the fifth season of the NBC reality show, which was filmed in 2005 and aired in 2006. She contacted Trump the year after her appearance to seek job advice.